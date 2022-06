In the early hours of June 10, there was a harrowing attack on four women at a restaurant in the northern city of Tangshan in the Hebei province of China after one of the women rejected a man’s advances. A surveillance video of the attack, which showed the attackers dragging the women by their hair, throwing chairs at them, hitting them with bottles and kicking them in the head while onlookers tried to look away, sparked outrage on social media. Since then, it has revived the #Metoo movement, which originated in the West but has yet to gain the same traction in China. Nine suspects have been arrested over the incident, with some also suspected of other crimes like money laundering.

