LPG Spotlight: Berico Fuels

By Carly Bemer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerico Fuels cares about investing in employee development. The propane retailer, formerly known as Alamance Oil, is in its fourth generation of family ownership and has three locations across North Carolina. In recent years, Berico partnered with the North Carolina Technical Education Center (NC-TEC), a training and education center designed to...

Inc.com

Biden Takes on Inflation, Supply Chain Delays With New Shipping Law

President Joe Biden is working to get your shipping costs down. Biden on Thursday signed the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which supporters believe will make ocean transported goods less expensive by addressing anticompetitive behavior among ocean carriers. The law also aims to alleviate supply chain backlogs and high inflation.
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins Chemical Industry Sustainability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. TfS aims to be a standard for ESG performance of chemical supply chains and deliver strong and independent due diligence procedures. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBoth Sides Confirm Port Labor Contract Talks Likely to Run Past July 1Ocean Shipping Reform Act Awaits Biden's Signature with House PassageLogistics Layoffs Hit Headcount as Sector Readies for RecessionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
cheddar.com

Construction Worker Shortage Continues Amid Massive Infrastructure Intuitive

U.S. construction projects are running short of workers just as rising costs are postponing builds and scaling back others. Leading companies are getting creative to attract and retain younger workers. However, those potential craftworkers are reluctant to sign up for jobs they consider dirty and dangerous. This comes as funds from President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which intends to increase highway program funding by roughly 25%, begins disbursement Chris Doyle, CEO of Billd, breaks down the struggle of the construction industry and how combines are incentivizing workers.
Footwear News

Fewer People Are Purchasing Sustainable Products in Favor of Cheaper Alternatives

Click here to read the full article. People are less interested in purchasing sustainably produced products if it means they’ll have to shell out more cash to do so. The percentage of consumers who reported recently purchasing a sustainable good or service declined in March 2022 across more than 12 countries, compared to September 2021. That’s according to data released Friday from Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker, which measured responses from about 1,000 adults across 23 countries. As of March 2022, 41% of consumers reported that high costs were the main factor in their decision to not purchase a sustainable good or...
TechCrunch

Join secures new cash to build a ‘decision-making’ platform for construction

Join was launched in 2017. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google’s experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.
TheConversationAU

The clean energy revolution isn’t just a techno-fix – it's about capturing hearts and minds

The Black Summer bushfires devastated parts of the Eurobodalla region in New South Wales. Then earlier this year, the area was hit by floods. As climate change threatens to bring more severe and frequent extreme weather events, how can we help future-proof such communities? One way is to build electricity systems that can withstand natural disasters. That was the starting point of a three-year project we’re undertaking. The project has just reached a milestone: selecting eight sites where microgrids – small, self-sufficient energy systems – might help boost disaster resilience. Smart site selection for new technologies is crucial. Too often, projects have...
Sourcing Journal

Textile Makers Teaming Up for More Sustainable Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Fiber and fabric firms continue to collaborate to bring to market innovative and sustainable products. They are also meeting demand by investing in new facilities, many times in the United States to be closer to their customer base. Lenzing Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, showcased carbon neutral Lenzing FR fiber for the protective wear sector at Techtextil Frankfurt on Tuesday in a newly launched collaboration with long-time partner Textil Santanderina. Lenzing also extended its carbon neutral Tencel branded fiber offering to the workwear segment through a partnership with European fabric manufacturer Klopman....
Benzinga

Why Is This Clean Tech Automotive Company Focusing On Sustainability?

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”. This Native American proverb is often quoted to emphasize the importance of focusing on the future when making critical decisions: especially when the environment is involved. The choices we make today undoubtedly affect future generations– that’s precisely why it is mentioned throughout North American-based Worksport Ltd. WKSP’s company materials.
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Adds 150 Electric Vehicles to Delivery Fleet

Click here to read the full article. FedEx Corp. announced Tuesday it has received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors (GM) decarbonizing last-mile delivery. This marks a critical milestone for FedEx as the company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040, and comes just months after BrightDrop’s commercialization of the Zevo 600 as the fastest vehicle to market in GM’s history. “At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chains Yearn to Get Back in Sync Amidst Rising Costs

The U.S. business logistics costs (USBLC) in 2021 were elevated by 22.4% to $1.85 trillion, representing 8% of 2021’s $23 trillion GDP, according to the 2022 State of Logistics Report, produced for the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) by Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics. “This year’s...
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Geodis’ Frank Loewen on Labor Availability, Sustainability Legislation & Reverse Logistics

Click here to read the full article. Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Frank Loewen, senior vice president of the retail market line at Geodis, discusses the impacts of the e-commerce boom and the sustainability laws that could affect apparel operations. Name: Frank Loewen Title: Senior vice president of the retail market line Company: Geodis What’s the number one question you are receiving from your apparel clients now that was never really a consideration before the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Building a Sustainable Future with CPQ Solutions

As the world continues to face the challenges of climate change, manufacturers will need to step up and find ways to operate sustainably. At the same time, they will also need to adapt their sales models to stay competitive. Technology will play a key role in helping manufacturers achieve both of these goals.
freightwaves.com

Visibility tools play essential role for carriers in enduring weak market

All carriers know that unfavorable market conditions aren’t a matter of if but when simply due to the natural ebbs and flows of the supply chain. That time may have unfortunately come for carriers. Shippers have taken the upper hand in rate negotiation as slowing consumer spending and dwindling...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

How Can Digitalization of Medical Devices Boost Productivity in Med-tech

The digital transformation of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver significant value for providers and patients, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical devices industry is undergoing a major transformation in business models, technology adoption, and care delivery approaches, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Medical Devices Outlook. The digitalization of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver value for providers and patients with devices and digital data. This is leading to the development of new business models, such as platform plays, and holistic care delivery approaches that will accelerate global medical devices market growth. Under an aspirational scenario, the market will likely reach $464.54 billion by the end of 2022 from $425.21billion in 2021.
