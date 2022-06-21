ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MT

Area state parks hosting events in July

By Jenn Rowell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will hold the 9th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm on July 9-10. The festival is free and held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on...

K96 FM

Montana Dog’s WORLD Famous

The public's invited to attend a FREE "Tribute to Shep," presentation/program to commemorate Fort Benton's old Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world, NEXT Thursday evening, 6/30, in the Cordingley Room down at the Great Falls Public Library, 301, 2nd Avenue North.This very special presentation with Montana media icon, Norma Ashby Smith, is being sponsored & POWERED by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee. How "special" is this? Jump back! The great nephew of the Great Northern conductor, Ed Shields, who made Shep famous, along with other notable Old Shep presenters including Jack Gladstone & Brian Morger. This afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, my friend Norma, will be joining us to share all the details on next Thursday's Tribute to Shep, BTW, the picture on my blog is what "I" think old Shep would be doing these days...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana FWP alerting public of 'unconfirmed' grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

4 Things You Should do While in Great Falls, Montana

For years I just drove through Great Falls on our way to somewhere else, before discovering there really are some cool and funky things you should see while you're there. Of course, everyone and their dog will tell you about the Sip 'n Dip...and with good reason. And if you only have enough time to stop at ONE PLACE while driving through Great Falls, there's nothing wrong with visiting the Montana icon that is the Sip 'n Dip Bar.
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where is this historic Montana home for just $160K?

It's big. It's historic. It's located in a major Montana city, and that old porch is absolutely stunning. Does it need some work? Sure. But it's listed for just $159,900 so you'd have plenty of room in the budget for renovations. The right person could turn this gem into a...
Ulm, MT
Montana State
Buffalo, MT
Montana Government
Memorial Park in Great Falls vandalized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls. The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it. If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Bud Nicholls this year's Paris Gibson Award winner

Bud Nicholls of the Great Falls Municipal Band has been named this year’s recipient of the Paris Gibson Award. Nicholls started as a teenager in the public schools and has been the lead music director and organizer of the Great Falls Municipal Band since the middle 1980s. “From his...
GREAT FALLS, MT
In This Moment Announce Montana Show

In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
MISSOULA, MT
Cascade City-County Health Department offering Narcan to treat opioid overdoses

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) announced they will have available at their facility. “The nationwide opioid crises has been exacerbated by the widespread use of fentanyl,” CCHD said. “Fentanyl is several orders of magnitude stronger than heroin and is commonly mixed with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, or benzodiazepine. Users are often unaware that they are taking fentanyl and can easily consume an extremely dangerous dosage. There have been multiple overdose deaths in Montana in recent weeks.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
Narcan available at CCHD for opioid overdoses

The national opioid crisis is being exacerbated by the use of fentanyl and there have been multiple doses in Montana in recent weeks, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department. Fentanyl is several orders of magnitude stronger than heroin and is commonly mixed with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine or benzodiazepine....
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

