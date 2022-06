It's been nearly 12 years since Beavis and Butt-Head were last on TV screens, and even longer since the original run of the series was at the height of influence. It was one of MTV's first original animated programs that really had the kind of impact that's hard to quantify how much of a dent the titular duo had on pop culture. The original run of the series was such a hit, in fact, that the duo made their big-screen debut with Beavis and Butt-Head Do America back in 1996. Now, decades later, Beavis and Butt-Head have returned with a new feature film that takes them on their wildest journey yet.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO