Lapeer County, MI

Years-long gravel mine permit controversy fuels another local control fight

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Lansing — Michigan House lawmakers held a more than four-hour hearing Tuesday in a years-long tug-of-war over...

www.detroitnews.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer follow President Biden's request to repeal the state's gas tax?

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax. The question came during a speech to the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce. Whitmer was focusing on family and the economy in Macomb County talking to the chamber of commerce, again, backing Biden’s ask to suspend the federal gas tax and pushing for a stop to the state’s sales tax on gas.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Michigan Senate passes COVID-19 workplace bills

The Michigan Senate passed legislation today that would end certain pandemic-era workplace policies. The bills would end certain protections for workers who do not show up to work due to some COVID-19-related circumstances. The package would also take away some liability protections for employers whose workers face COVID-19 exposure. Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Senate approves $100 million incentive for Ford, clearing last legislative hurdle

A more than $100 million tax-funded incentive package for Ford Motor Co. quickly cleared its last legislative hurdle Thursday morning, as a key Senate committee voted to send the money to the Detroit automotive stalwart.  After briefly hearing from the state's economic development chief and a representative from Ford, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 14-3 in favor of the incentives. Three Republicans opposed the request: Sens. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo; Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, and Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Whitmer's lost case costs taxpayers $200,000

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan GOP lawmakers propose 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers

A handful of House Republican lawmakers want to create lengthy new prison sentences for Michigan abortion providers and those creating or distributing abortion-inducing medication, filing legislation Wednesday in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court erasing federal abortion rights as soon as this week.  The measure, led by state Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, clarifies the person seeking the abortion could not be prosecuted and specifically indicates contraceptives like Plan B would be allowed. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

State to Pay Mackinac Center Legal Fees Following Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

The state of Michigan will pay a local conservative think tank $200,000 in legal fees following a case in the Michigan Supreme Court. In May 2020, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Grand Rapids-based Miller Johnson law firm filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency authority during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court unanimously decided that the governor’s attempt to continue a state of emergency without legislative approval was illegal. In an additional 4-3 ruling in the same case, the court declared the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 unconstitutional. This decision restored the separation of powers and struck down every executive order issued since April 30, 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan DNR extends comment period on Camp Grayling expansion

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is extending the amount of time people can comment on the proposed expansion of a National Guard training camp in northern Michigan. The guard is pursuing a Camp Grayling expansion of roughly 162,000, which would nearly double its footprint and allow soldiers to train...
GRAYLING, MI

