I love to gamble, I'm not shy about admitting that. No, I don' have a gambling problem or addiction. I just enjoy the thrill of it. I love to sit down to a good game of poker. Drop me in Vegas and watch me hit the craps table. Sports betting is my evening activity there because I can spend a set amount and "play" on it for hours while I watch all the games I'm invested in.

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO