Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of NW Missouri until 12 a.m.

(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens and her children are receiving death threats, according to her lawyer, after her ex-husband Eric Greitens released his RINO-hunting campaign video. During a court hearing in Columbia Thursday, attorney Helen Wade said her client received a written threat that read, “Wouldn’t it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family? Golly, that would be terrible.” Wade said another threat was “too horrible” to read aloud in court, but the Kansas City Star reports that it was a tweet that threatened sexual violence against the former First Lady. She says her client is “scared.” An attorney for Eric Greitens says they saw no evidence of actual death threats, but condemned the comments aimed at Sheena as “vulgar.”

3 HOURS AGO