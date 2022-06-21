ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of NW Missouri until 12 a.m.

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kansas City) -- The National Weather Service office in Kansas City has issued a severe thunderstorm watch including portions of northwest Missouri until midnight. ANDREW-BUCHANAN-CLINTON-DEKALB-...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Not done with the cold fronts (WED-6/22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some areas had some strong storms overnight with another tree-thrasher wind that knocked out power to areas, especially in parts of Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas. At one point close to 30,000 customers were without power. This seems to be a growing issue lately.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking drought-like conditions across Central Missouri

One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, June 24th, 2022

(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens and her children are receiving death threats, according to her lawyer, after her ex-husband Eric Greitens released his RINO-hunting campaign video. During a court hearing in Columbia Thursday, attorney Helen Wade said her client received a written threat that read, “Wouldn’t it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family? Golly, that would be terrible.” Wade said another threat was “too horrible” to read aloud in court, but the Kansas City Star reports that it was a tweet that threatened sexual violence against the former First Lady. She says her client is “scared.” An attorney for Eric Greitens says they saw no evidence of actual death threats, but condemned the comments aimed at Sheena as “vulgar.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Maysville, MO
City
Harrisonville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Gallatin, MO
City
Breckenridge, MO
City
Parkville, MO
City
Plattsburg, MO
City
Riverside, MO
State
Oregon State
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Clarksdale, MO
City
Forest City, MO
City
Gladstone, MO
City
Louisburg, MO
City
Platte City, MO
City
Maitland, MO
City
Kearney, MO
City
Osborn, MO
City
Belton, MO
City
Maryville, MO
City
Troy, MO
City
Oregon, MO
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri softball adds Texas Tech OF transfer

(Columbia) -- Missouri softball has announced the addition of Texas Tech transfer outfielder Payton Jackson. Jackson hit .336 with 11 doubles, three triples and five home runs during her junior season this past year. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
COLUMBIA, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Highland#Lansing#Lenexa#Osawatomie#Hill#Raymore#Stanberry#Stanley#Stewartsville#Wathena#Weatherby Lake
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time. The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kjluradio.com

Heat advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri Tuesday; storms possible tonight

It’s the first day of summer and many parts of mid-Missouri have the temperatures to prove it. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8:00 p.m. for Randolph, Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 90s, with a heat index of 105 possible. The Weather Service says the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urges residents to check on their relatives and neighbors.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy