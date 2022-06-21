ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Crist Routing Nikki Fried in New Poll

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SILNb_0gHui0Vv00

On Tuesday, Florida Politics reported on a poll from St. Pete Polls showing U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., with a commanding lead over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as Florida Democrats decide who they want to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Crist takes almost half of those surveyed with 49.3 percent with Fried pulling 23.8 percent.

With two months to go until the primary, more than a quarter of those surveyed–26. 9 percent–remain undecided.

Crist is leading Fried among all races, age groups and genders. He is also besting her in all regions of the state though Fried is running closer in parts of North Florida. Crist is ahead of Fried 34.2 percent to 32.9 percent in the Jacksonville media market and 33.3 percent to 29.6 percent in the Gainesville area. However, Crist is besting her by double digits in other markets.

Earlier this month, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, dropped out of the Democratic gubernatorial primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.

The poll of 1,007 likely Florida Democratic primary voters was taken from June 16 to June 17 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

FLORIDA STATE
