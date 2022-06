Most of the time when you hear that a celebrity or famous person of some sort is in Wyoming, you always hear Jackson Hole or Yellowstone. That's not really the case for well known author Ernest Hemingway, he spent time in Cody, in the Bighorn Mountains near Sheridan, one of his marriages was in Cheyenne and even once nearly lost his 4th wife to pregnancy difficulties in Casper.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO