Pickaway County, OH

Update: Three Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Intersection in Pickaway County

By Jeremy Newman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickaway – A three-vehicle crash occured in the area of US-23 and Tarlton road around 4 pm on Tuesday. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s department, a Chevy Trailblazer was heading Southbound on US-23 and attempted to turn...

