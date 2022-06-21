Update: Three Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Intersection in Pickaway County

Circleville – A man is in jail and charged with vandalism, Disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and parole violations after attacking the police department. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a man came into the Circleville police department lobby on 6/23/22 around 1:32 am located at 151 Franklin Street. He approached the dispatcher who attempted to help him in the lobby. In the report, the dispatcher noticed he was under the influence and called for a unit to come to the scene. During the conversation with dispatch, the man became irate and threw a cup of liquid at the dispatcher’s window then proceeded to leave while tossing stuff around. While attempting to leave the man kicked one of the outside doors and shattered it.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO