Ceaser’s firing from “Black Ink Crew” follows his fallout with his daughter. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser made headlines recently after it was confirmed he has been fired from the show. Social media erupted after a video of a man allegedly abusing dogs went viral. Blogger Gossip of the City was the first to share the video. And Donna shared the clip on her Instagram account. She strongly believes that Ceaser is the man in the video. After she called him out about it, she brought up the abuse allegations that were made by his daughter Cheyenne. She accused Ceaser of beating her and she made the claims during an Instagram Live session.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO