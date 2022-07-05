ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

4th of July Apple sales — best sales you can still get

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

4th of July Apple sales are among the most anticipated deals of the summer. In celebration of Independence Day, retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer steep price cuts on all things Apple.

This year's best 4th of July Apple sales are now live and practically all Apple devices are on sale. Deals are particularly enticing this year as there are two new Apple devices in the mix — the new MacBook Air 2022 and the MacBook Pro 2022. So far neither has seen a discount, but 4th of July sales will likely last through the end of the week.

July 4th may be over, but there are plenty of great Apple sales you still can get right now. See what's left below, or check out our best Apple deals hub which is updated year-round with the best Apple discounts.

iPhones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDyGK_0gHuadND00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off any iPhone 13 purchase after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. As part of the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0gHuadND00

iPhone 13 Pro: up $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon has epic 4th of July Apple sales right now. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off your iPhone 13 purchase when you trade-in your old phone and open a new unlimited line. After discount, you can get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini for free or up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xljr0_0gHuadND00

iPhone 13: up to $150 gift card @ Visible
Verizon-owned Visible is offering 4th of July Apple sales on Cupertino's latest smartphones. Simply purchase an eligible iPhone, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $150 prepaid gift card for free. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. This deal is valid on the iPhone SE 2020 through the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6A5D_0gHuadND00

iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon is offering an epic promo right now. New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. (No trade-in is required). That's a savings of $429. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gRW_0gHuadND00

iPhone 13: up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
The Apple Store is offering an increased credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Apple will take from $90 to $600 off your new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. Eligible trade-in phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

Apple Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQUBC_0gHuadND00

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Apple Watch deals on the Series 7 are here. The current flagship comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0gHuadND00

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HID2Z_0gHuadND00

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $50 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

iPads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7e8X_0gHuadND00

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon
The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0gHuadND00

8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $376 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Stock is low, so hurry before it's gone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H0VX_0gHuadND00

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFKlj_0gHuadND00

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy
The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Retailers have a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. Additionally, if you can wait, this iPad hit $399 on Memorial Day and could drop to that price point again on July 4th or Prime Day. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC8h5_0gHuadND00

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal

MacBooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMFhT_0gHuadND00

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $747 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPLqR_0gHuadND00

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgOet_0gHuadND00

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon
Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161GhW_0gHuadND00

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's now $250 off and at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYRZ9_0gHuadND00

MacBook Air (M2/2022): for $1,199 @ Best Buy
Coming soon: Apple's new MacBook Air will make its debut in July. Although it's now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Apple
Refurbished: The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This refurb deal takes $150 off the usual price of the MacBook Air M1. Plus, you get a full 1-year warranty. View Deal

Macs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VP57H_0gHuadND00

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $899 now $849 @ Amazon
The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. This configuration sports a 512GB SSD and is on sale for $849. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoDwd_0gHuadND00

Apple iMac (2021/8-core GPU): was $1,499 now $1,419 @ Amazon
This upgraded configuration of the iMac M1 features an 8-core GPU. The 2021 iMac also features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. Normally selling for $1,499, it's now on sale for $1,419. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFbGY_0gHuadND00

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,499 now $1,424 @ Best Buy
The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $1,424, which is $75 off. View Deal

AirPods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6VIA_0gHuadND00

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erhtw_0gHuadND00

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1Yab_0gHuadND00

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199, but keep in mind that we've seen them go for as low as $174 in the past. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhqGp_0gHuadND00

AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
One of the best 4th of July Apple sales just surfaced at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $479. The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

Accesories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzpCY_0gHuadND00

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 @ Amazon
The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

For the first time since Apple, Inc. AAPL began designing in-house chips, it won't be upgrading the chip inside its flagship product – the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power-on newsletter. Apple has released five Mac chips, such as the M1 and M2, in the past...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices (today only)

If you feel like today's best wireless earbuds are... not imaginative enough to command higher than, say, $150 prices, you're probably overjoyed to hear that Apple's long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro could bring a few truly game-changing technologies and features to the table this fall. While undoubtedly expensive (especially if...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Apple Pencil#Iphone Se#Apple Sales#July Apple#Amazon#Macbook Air 2022#Apple Watch 7#Macbook Air B H Photo#Macbook Pro Walmart#At T At T
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report.September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Previous reports have suggested that it could come in new sizes, and without the “forehead” that has marked out recent versions of the handset.But that new phone, or four different models, will sit alongside a whole host of other products – including some that have been thought to have been retired.Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is around the corner and this year we could see a larger screen, a new rugged version join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order in just a few months. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the most expensive iPhones ever

The iPhone 13 kept in place the pricing structure of its predecessor, even though the world was dealing with rising prices for most goods and services. But Apple will react to the growing inflation this year with a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s what a couple of rumors claimed earlier this year. And now there’s a new report out indicating that price hikes are inevitable for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
iPad
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year

In two months, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Sooner Than You Think

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Series 7: Main differences to expect

Apple's dominance on the smartwatch market has been mostly undisputed in 2021, when Cupertino accounted for more than 30% of all new smartwatch sales, and at this point, there's little that can stop the momentum. The Galaxy Watch 5 series certainly sounds like it has potential, but truly said, the smartwatch to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 7 will most certainly be... the Apple Watch Series 8!
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 release date news: Here are the latest details

The iPhone 14 release date is swiftly approaching. We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. Head below for full details on everything we know on the release date, the potential for delays, and more.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple working on 'extreme sports' Apple Watch with bigger screen, rugged case

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reportedly developing a newApple Watch model with a larger display and a more rugged metal casing aimed at the extreme sports market.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy