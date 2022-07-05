4th of July Apple sales — best sales you can still get

4th of July Apple sales are among the most anticipated deals of the summer. In celebration of Independence Day, retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer steep price cuts on all things Apple.

This year's best 4th of July Apple sales are now live and practically all Apple devices are on sale. Deals are particularly enticing this year as there are two new Apple devices in the mix — the new MacBook Air 2022 and the MacBook Pro 2022. So far neither has seen a discount, but 4th of July sales will likely last through the end of the week.

July 4th may be over, but there are plenty of great Apple sales you still can get right now. See what's left below, or check out our best Apple deals hub which is updated year-round with the best Apple discounts.

iPhones

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off any iPhone 13 purchase after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. As part of the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has epic 4th of July Apple sales right now. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off your iPhone 13 purchase when you trade-in your old phone and open a new unlimited line. After discount, you can get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini for free or up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $150 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering 4th of July Apple sales on Cupertino's latest smartphones. Simply purchase an eligible iPhone, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $150 prepaid gift card for free. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. This deal is valid on the iPhone SE 2020 through the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering an epic promo right now. New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. (No trade-in is required). That's a savings of $429. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store is offering an increased credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Apple will take from $90 to $600 off your new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. Eligible trade-in phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Apple Watch deals on the Series 7 are here. The current flagship comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $50 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

iPads

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $376 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Stock is low, so hurry before it's gone. View Deal

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Retailers have a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. Additionally, if you can wait, this iPad hit $399 on Memorial Day and could drop to that price point again on July 4th or Prime Day. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $747 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's now $250 off and at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/2022): for $1,199 @ Best Buy

Coming soon: Apple's new MacBook Air will make its debut in July. Although it's now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Apple

Refurbished: The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This refurb deal takes $150 off the usual price of the MacBook Air M1. Plus, you get a full 1-year warranty. View Deal

Macs

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. This configuration sports a 512GB SSD and is on sale for $849. View Deal

Apple iMac (2021/8-core GPU): was $1,499 now $1,419 @ Amazon

This upgraded configuration of the iMac M1 features an 8-core GPU. The 2021 iMac also features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. Normally selling for $1,499, it's now on sale for $1,419. View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,499 now $1,424 @ Best Buy

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $1,424, which is $75 off. View Deal

AirPods

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199, but keep in mind that we've seen them go for as low as $174 in the past. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

One of the best 4th of July Apple sales just surfaced at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $479. The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

Accesories

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost. View Deal

