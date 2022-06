(June 22, 2022) It has officially begun. Just before noon, Adam Nagler downed a cup and half of coffee and a couple donuts, caught a ride to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina and got into the Atlantic Ocean at 1:12 p.m. on his 14-foot paddleboard. He is planning to paddle all alone to Nantucket in the next three weeks, a journey of roughly 600 miles.

