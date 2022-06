Altruism in old age may not be a sign of generosity later in life, but instead a warning that a loved one is suffering from dementia, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, found that elderly people that were more willing to give away money to a person they do not know perform worse of cognitive exams and are more at risk for Alzheimer's.

