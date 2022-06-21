ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller May Be Dropped From 'The Flash' Franchise

By Sandra Song
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzra Miller could be dropped from entire The Flash franchise. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is apparently thinking about finding someone else for the titular role following a slew of troubling allegations against Miller. The publication also reported that Zaslav is debating between several options at the...

