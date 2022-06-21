JANE MOORE

Jody G. Pals, 63, died June 17, 2022 at her home in Mason City due to complications of Alzheimer’s and non-alcoholic liver disease. Services will be held Thursday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City and will resume one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Richland Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Caring Pregnancy Center in Mason City. Online condolences maybe left at www.major ericksonfuneralhome.com.
