JANE MOORE

The Belmond-Klemme softball team travelled to Algona June 13 to start the second round of conference play. The Broncos scored first in the third inning. Jennah Meyer hit a double to right field, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Ella Negrete to move Meyer into scoring position. Ashlynn Willms hit a single to bring in Meyer, followed by Molly Hartwig’s RBI double. The Broncos scored another run as Emilie Dougherty hit a single to the outfield that scored Hartwig to take the lead, 3-0. Garrigan scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to overtake the Broncos, 4-3. B-K remained scoreless as the Golden Bears added four more runs to close out the game 8-3.

BELMOND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO