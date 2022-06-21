ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dows, IA

JANE MOORE

 2 days ago

Jane (Wesenberg) Moore, 74, died June 16, 2022...

GEORGE D. ANDERSON

  George Donald Anderson, 92, long-time resident of Dows, died June 15, 2022.   George was born Dec. 20, 1929 in Hardin County to Roy and Nettie (Shaner) Anderson. He married Emma Darlene Brannick in 1952.   George entered the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in Korea for one year....
DOWS, IA
JODY PALS

  Jody G. Pals, 63, died June 17, 2022 at her home in Mason City due to complications of Alzheimer’s and non-alcoholic liver disease. Services will be held Thursday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City and will resume one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Richland Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Caring Pregnancy Center in Mason City. Online condolences maybe left at www.major ericksonfuneralhome.com.
MASON CITY, IA
Big July 4 celebration in Belmond

July 4 will be a three-day holiday in 2022. There will be lots of things to do in Belmond. The theme this year is “Independence Day the Belmond Way." Here is a rundown of all the activities over the three-day holiday. July 2.   A home run derby will be...
BELMOND, IA
Boys of summer win three

The shared Belmond-Klemme/Eagle Grove baseball team won three of the four games played.   The only loss came at the hands of conference leader Forest City June 13. Although the Eagles scored first with a run in the first inning, that was the only time an EG/BK player crossed the plate. The Indians scored a run in the second, third and seventh innings to win 3-1 in an away game. Nolan Krauss was walked in his only at-bat.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Girls win two, drop three

  The Belmond-Klemme softball team travelled to Algona June 13 to start the second round of conference play. The Broncos scored first in the third inning. Jennah Meyer hit a double to right field, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Ella Negrete to move Meyer into scoring position. Ashlynn Willms hit a single to bring in Meyer, followed by Molly Hartwig’s RBI double. The Broncos scored another run as Emilie Dougherty hit a single to the outfield that scored Hartwig to take the lead, 3-0. Garrigan scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to overtake the Broncos, 4-3. B-K remained scoreless as the Golden Bears added four more runs to close out the game 8-3.
BELMOND, IA

