Report: Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards selling to Foley Family Wines of Sonoma County

10 things about the SRJC culinary arts program 1. Five certificates are offered: Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry, Dining Room Service, Front House Operations and Restaurant Management. 2. Two associate of arts degrees are offered: Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management. 3. The diverse student body ranges from ages 17 to 70 and includes international students. 4. Before the pandemic, more than 5,000 people ate at the student-staffed SRJC Culinary Cafe a year. The weekly cafe and bakery are expected to reopen this fall. 5. You can order wine by the glass for your cafe meal, giving students wine service experience. 6. The retail bakery, selling breads, pastries, cookies and desserts made by students, serves more than 2,500 people annually. 7. Through the Culinary Career Center, more than 50 students and graduates were hired in Northern California food, wine and hospitality businesses per month, before the pandemic. 8. More than 350 businesses in Sonoma County employ students and graduates year-round. 9. SRJC culinary students participate in more than 100 events annually, including dinners, charity events, weddings and food-and-wine tastings, also before the pandemic. 10. The SRJC culinary arts program has its roots in the college’s Home Economics program that started in 1936. The Culinary Cafe launched in 1994 and the bakery in 2003. The Culinary Cafe and bakery provide instruction in the theory and practice of the culinary arts. Source: Santa Rosa Junior College.

