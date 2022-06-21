ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Report: Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards selling to Foley Family Wines of Sonoma County

northbaybusinessjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoley Family Wines is said to be buying Silverado Vineyards in Napa Valley at an estimated price of $150 million, according to an industry publication. Wine Spectator reported Tuesday that the Santa Rosa-based wine company has a deal to acquire the Stags Leap District winery along Silverado Trail plus 300 acres...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley Four Seasons resort names Rogelio Garcia executive chef

Rogelio Garcia has been named executive chef of Truss Restaurant + Bar as well as a soon-to-be-announced fine dining restaurant at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. The Calistoga operation stated Garcia's culinary interest began as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Yountville in the Napa Valley. His culinary...
CALISTOGA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley winery Opus One names financial planning manager

Becky Waxman has been hired as financial planning and analysis manager Oakville-based Opus One Winery, a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands. “In this position, Becky will provide senior management with financial planning, including latest estimate forecasts, the annual budget, long range plan, and period...
OAKVILLE, CA
winespectator.com

Exclusive: Foley Family Wines Buys Napa’s Silverado Vineyards

California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
Napa, CA
Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Napa, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Eater

This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Luxury homes break ground at Mill District development in Healdsburg

Construction is underway on 43 luxury apartments and condos in Healdsburg's Mill District, a $500 million residential and commercial development that is reshaping the main gateway to the city’s downtown. The new homes, ranging in price from about $1 million to $8.5 million, are set to be completed within...
HEALDSBURG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for June 24–26

The Sonoma-Marin Fair takes place this weekend in Petaluma. Photo courtesy of Will Bucquoy. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. The Sonoma-Marin Fair...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

How 3 SRJC graduates are using their culinary arts training to influence the way we eat

10 things about the SRJC culinary arts program 1. Five certificates are offered: Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry, Dining Room Service, Front House Operations and Restaurant Management. 2. Two associate of arts degrees are offered: Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management. 3. The diverse student body ranges from ages 17 to 70 and includes international students. 4. Before the pandemic, more than 5,000 people ate at the student-staffed SRJC Culinary Cafe a year. The weekly cafe and bakery are expected to reopen this fall. 5. You can order wine by the glass for your cafe meal, giving students wine service experience. 6. The retail bakery, selling breads, pastries, cookies and desserts made by students, serves more than 2,500 people annually. 7. Through the Culinary Career Center, more than 50 students and graduates were hired in Northern California food, wine and hospitality businesses per month, before the pandemic. 8. More than 350 businesses in Sonoma County employ students and graduates year-round. 9. SRJC culinary students participate in more than 100 events annually, including dinners, charity events, weddings and food-and-wine tastings, also before the pandemic. 10. The SRJC culinary arts program has its roots in the college’s Home Economics program that started in 1936. The Culinary Cafe launched in 1994 and the bakery in 2003. The Culinary Cafe and bakery provide instruction in the theory and practice of the culinary arts. Source: Santa Rosa Junior College.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoma Valley#Wine Spectator#Silverado Vineyards#Foley Family Wines#The Business Journal#Chateau St Jean#California Central Coast#Merus
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beyondthecreek.com

Dumpling Time Coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon

Dumpling Time, with locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, is coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Check out their Santana Row menu here. The shop’s handmade dumplings include heritage pork, veggies, chicken, lamb, wagyu beef, and a range of seafood. Dumpling Time has a playful menu by having colorful dumpling-skin options made with beet reductions or spinach. Those who are not feeling pan-fried gyoza, will be offered our daily noodle option. Dumpling Time also offers ten local draft beers, bottled beers, along with wine as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Sasa’s Minami Garden Outdoor Patio Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

A new outdoor patio from the restaurant Sasa called Minami Garden opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek. Check out their menu here. Chef Philip Yang (proprietor & owner of Blue Gingko) prepares Japanese influenced dishes from around the world consisting of an eclectic mix of local and seasonal meat, sashimi, and traditional sushi specialties, with an emphasis on a unique variety of fresh seafood delivered daily from Tokyo’s world-famous Tsukiji fish market and Oahu’s Fish Auction.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County airport on track for record daily flights, passengers flown

Total passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased in May compared with a year ago, according to the latest figures. Airport Manager Jon Stout said the regional facility this summer will be operating as many as 19 flights three days a week, and is on track to potentially have 21 daily flights on the schedule several days a week in September and October. That would be an all-time high for the number of daily flights.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy