ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aidy Bryant Explains Why She Was ‘Scared’ to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’: I Was ‘Worried’ I’d be ‘Fully Crying’

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyPos_0gHuTCL900
Aidy Bryant. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A bittersweet ending. After Aidy Bryant decided it was time to move on from her post at Saturday Night Live , she faced the biggest hurdle of all — informing her boss, Lorne Michaels .

Steve Martin, Kate McKinnon and More of SNL's Most Successful Cast Members

Read article

"Maybe in March or April, I went to his office and was like, 'I gotta talk to you,'" the 35-year-old told Variety on Tuesday, June 21. "I was scared because I feel close to him and so grateful to him. I didn't want it to come off like I was leaving angrily. I am leaving with so much love. He was like, 'I understand, and it makes sense for you.'"

The Horace and Pete actress joined the cast in 2012 for season 38 and decided season 47 would be her last . Although her final stint on the show “wasn’t the normal year that I hoped for” due to COVID, she still didn’t regret her decision, saying, "10 [years] felt like a nice, solid round number."

The Arizona native continued: “When COVID hit, it was so jarring that we were all like, 'I'm definitely going to come back next year.' And then I had to shoot [Hulu's] Shrill for half of last season, and so I missed a lot.”

Kristen Wiig, Catherine O'Hara and More of the Funniest Women in Hollywood

Read article

The comedian announced her exit from the long-running sketch show in May along with fellow cast members Pete Davidson , Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney . Bryant garnered three Emmy nominations for her work on the NBC hit series, ultimately landing her roles in popular shows like HBO’s Girls and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt .

Host Oscar Isaac and Aidy Bryant during the “Aidy’s Dream” sketch on SNL. Will Heath/NBC

Her final appearance on the comedy series came that same month in a Weekend Update segment on the May 21 episode of the season 47 finale . In her final sketch, Bryant joked with Bowen Yang and Michael Che as she and Yang, 31, played their “trend forecasters” with style ideas for the summer. Although the mood was obviously light-hearted, Bryant confessed she was concerned she wouldn’t make it through the sketch without getting emotional.

"I was worried I was going to really crack it wide open and fully be crying," the Big Sick actress revealed to Variety on Tuesday. "It felt very joyful, and I felt incredibly fortified by having Bowen and Che next to me because they know me and know how considered this was for me to go."

Comedic Actors’ Dramatic Turns: Chris Rock, Steve Carell and More

Read article

Although she didn’t end up “fully crying” during her final bow, Bryant’s longtime costar, McKinnon, did shed some tears on their last night in studio 8H.

Aidy Bryant during the “Guidance Counselor” sketch on SNL. Will Heath/NBC

In the episode’s opening number, McKinnon reprised her beloved eccentric character Colleen Rafferty (alongside episode host Natasha Lyonne and Cecily Strong ) in the show’s “Close Encounter” sketch, answering questions from two government agents — played by Bryant and Mikey Day — about their extraterrestrial encounters. After Bryant and Day revealed that one of the abductees must return to the alien spaceship “permanently” in exchange for information about their technologies. McKinnon’s Rafferty volunteered as tribute for the gig.

McKinnon, walking toward the “spaceship,” turned around to take in her final moment with the SNL audience and broke down in tears as she spoke her last line on stage: “Well, Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Aidy Bryant Sheds Light on Her Saturday Night Live Exit

Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Aidy Bryant is opening up about being "Live from New York" no longer. The comedian, who joined Saturday Night Live in 2012, announced her exit from the sketch show in May alongside fellow cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Aidy, who was nominated for three Emmys for her work on SNL, said the departure almost happened a lot sooner.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Hints He’s Leaving Late Night Talk Show: ‘I Cannot Do This Anymore’

Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Us Weekly

Peter Facinelli Trolls Fiancee Lily Anne Harrison Over Pregnancy News: ‘Why Didn’t You Tell Me?’

Lots of dad jokes! Shortly after Lily Anne Harrison debuted her baby bump for the first time, fiancé Peter Facinelli is already bringing the laughs. “Not a burrito belly 💗,” Harrison, 33, captioned a Saturday, June 25, Instagram photo of her growing bump, in which she tagged the Twilight actor, 48, over her stomach. While several of the actress’ […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Michael Che
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Oscar Isaac
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace And Pete#Snl#Variety
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Were ‘Very Affectionate’ at Montauk Wedding: They ‘Looked Very in Love’

From the red carpet to the wedding aisle! Katie Holmes’ romance with Bobby Wooten III continued to heat up when they attended his close friend’s nuptials in Montauk, New York. “Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the Dawson’s […]
MONTAUK, NY
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy