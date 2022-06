(The Center Square) – Illinois is one of 11 states that have committed to reduce nutrient loads used in agriculture that are affecting the Mississippi River. Excess nitrogen runoff from Illinois corn farms is killing fish in the Gulf of Mexico. Scientists have been monitoring the effect of nitrogen on the Mississippi River and in the Gulf of Mexico since the 1990s. Algae blooms from nitrogen have created a dead zone the size of Rhode Island that is so oxygen-deprived that fish and aquatic life cannot survive.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO