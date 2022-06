The Auburn City Council has imposed a six-month moratorium on new smoke shops in the city. The council wants more time to update zoning regulations concerning where and how such shops will be allowed to operate. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says there have been several new shops opening up in the city. He says many of the operators seem not to understand how highly regulated those businesses will be, especially those that want to sell cannabis products.

AUBURN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO