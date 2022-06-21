Examining Rob Gronkowski's chances of returning to NFL | 'NFL Total Access'

For the second time this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer to retirement. For the second time this offseason, the Bucs are hoping they get a subsequent comeback. All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday after two seasons in Tampa Bay,...
Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring again, according to Jordan Schultz. After winning three Super Bowls in nine years with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski stepped away after the 2018 season. However, he returned to reunite with Tom Brady for two more seasons in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus,...
On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus suggested he is dubious about his client’s retirement decision. Rosenhaus’ comments came less than an hour after the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end made the announcement to call it a career. Gronk already came out of retirement...
Antonio Brown recently tweeted that he wants to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler. If that happens, it would strictly be ceremonial. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin dismissed the idea of Brown returning to Pittsburgh as an active player. "Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin...
The Baltimore Ravens organization was stunned on Wednesday. Young linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away and so did Tony Siragusa, a legend of this franchise. On Thursday, some disturbing details emerged from his death. Police told TMZ Sports that Siragusa had to get CPR before the ex-Ravens star died on Wednesday...
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday. A four-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, "Gronk" originally retired in 2019, before coming back to join Tom Brady with the Bucs in 2020. He caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards...
Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't taking much of a retirement. The NFL quarterback announced his retirement earlier this off-season. He played in the league for 17 seasons. "Fitzmagic" isn't taking much of a break away from the game, though. On Tuesday, he landed a new job, and it's a big one. Fitzpatrick...
Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season. He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting casts before getting to the Chicago Bears. The Bears only spent $52 million on their...
The lawyer representing the women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says 20 of the 24 lawsuits against the player have been settled. The women have alleged Watson booked massage therapy sessions with them and then sexually harassed them. Watson has denied the allegations. The...
The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
An NFL cornerback who played in the Super Bowl back in February is likely retiring. Trae Waynes of the Cincinnati Bengals recently appeared on the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast to announce that he's "done" with football. He explained that his health is the ready he's ready to move on from the NFL.
There has been a significant development in the cases against Deshaun Watson. The majority of the women who filed civil suits against Watson have agreed to settlements. Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women who (...)
The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […]
When writing the history of pro football in the early 21st century, Andy Dalton is unlikely to get more than a paragraph or two. But that doesn't make the Red Rifle insignificant in the history of the game. Quite the contrary. First, the résumé: Across 11 seasons in the NFL...
