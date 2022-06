Laurel School Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts addressed the district’s new modified school calendar on Monday to local media. "Intersession is a part of our new modified school calendar," said Dr. Watts. "We opted to go to a modified school calendar, where we take two weeks from the summer and plug them into the school year. It gives us real-time opportunities to accelerate or enrich students during the school year."

