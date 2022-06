-Independent agency Terri & Sandy launched the Strands for Trans “Transphobe Takedowns” campaign, hyper-targeted towards Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott at the Texas GOP convention, which ironically coincided with Pride Month. In 2017, Barba Grooming Salon in NYC introduced Strands for Trans, a movement to create trans-friendly barbershops and salons across the country. Now, in response to the 240-plus anti-trans laws proposed so far this year alone by politicians like Cruz and Abbot, Strands for Trans is calling out these bigoted politicians for their bad hair and their even uglier legislation, thanks to catty digs by pop-culture icon Billy Porter and multi-faceted poet and influencer Lynae Vanee.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO