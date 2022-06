The month of August is widely considered the end of summer, as families squeeze in last-minute vacations and beach trips before their kiddos prepare to go back to the classroom for a new school year. But did you know that there are a ton of wacky, weird and wild days to celebrate in August? August 2022 holidays and observances honor everything from waffles and chocolate chip cookies to left-handers and dolls, lighthouses and best friends. We go through each day of the month to make sure you don’t miss a thing!

