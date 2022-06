Tom Brady retired in 2022, but the world didn't have to speculate over the next couple of years about if he'd unretire, because he did it a few weeks later. Now, back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 44-year-old has made it clear the competitive fire still burns hot within him, and there's no telling when he might actually hang up his cleats for good. Having already set himself up for a post-football career that includes a historically lucrative broadcasting gig, there will be no shortage of opportunities for the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO