Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Royce Lewis: Undergoes surgery

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lewis underwent knee surgery Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Lewis tore his right ACL...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing live BP

Sano (knee) continues to ramp up his running progression and recently started hitting, and he could participate in live batting practice as early as next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-May and appears to be nearing the latter stages...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver sitting Wednesday afternoon for Rangers

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Garver returned from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Brad Miller is replacing Garver at designated hitter and hitting ninth Wednesday afternoon. Jonah Heim is starting at catcher and hitting fifth.
ARLINGTON, TX
Minneapolis, MN
SFGate

Orioles OF Hays hits for cycle vs Nationals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays has become the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, an accomplishment he completed in the midst of a persistent rain shower. Facing Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin on Wednesday night, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth. That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would make him the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Angels Manager Shares Legendary Shohei Ohtani Quote

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani followed up an eight-RBI game on Tuesday night with an eight-inning performance on Wednesday in which he struck out a career-high 13 batters and did not allow a run against the Kansas City Royals. After seven innings were in the books, Ohtani’s pitch...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws in relief

Weaver allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over one relief inning in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. Weaver needed 36 pitches to get through his inning, which seemingly puts him out of consideration for a start during this weekend's series against Detroit. It was reported earlier this week that the right-hander would be used as a reliever for the immediate future, signaling he wouldn't serve as the team's fifth starter going forward. While Weaver's role could change, the club is monitoring Dallas Keuchel for the open No. 5 starter job.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. He's hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor isn't starting Thursday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Odor will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he went 0-for-12 with three strikeouts over the last five matchups. Richie Martin is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA

