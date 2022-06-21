Twins' Royce Lewis: Undergoes surgery

Weaver allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over one relief inning in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. Weaver needed 36 pitches to get through his inning, which seemingly puts him out of consideration for a start during this weekend's series against Detroit. It was reported earlier this week that the right-hander would be used as a reliever for the immediate future, signaling he wouldn't serve as the team's fifth starter going forward. While Weaver's role could change, the club is monitoring Dallas Keuchel for the open No. 5 starter job.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO