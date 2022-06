FALMOUTH (WGME) – The second annual Live + Work in Maine Open gets underway Thursday morning at Falmouth Country Club. All eyes will be on Maine amateurs Cole Anderson of Camden and Topsham's Caleb Manuel. Both got sponsor exemptions and both are excited to tee it up against some of the top pros on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour. Anderson will tee off at 8:36 a.m. while Manuel goes off at 1:46 p.m. Both golfers have played at Falmouth a number of times before, which should benefit them heading into Thursday's first round.

