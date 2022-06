Manchester United reportedly seem to be struggling to persuade Frenkie de Jong to make the transfer from Barcelona to Old Trafford this summer. The Netherlands international seems to have major reservations about potentially moving to Man Utd, and as such there has still not been a firm offer for the player, whom Barca value at around €80million, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

