Santa Clara, CA

Cooling centers open as a heatwave arrives in the Bay Area.

By KALW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, we’re welcoming the summer solstice with a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits starting Tuesday in the interior regions of the Bay Area and communities are...

KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An The post Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations appeared first on KION546.
PORT COSTA, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Preparing for extreme heat this season

As the summer months set in, the Bay Area is heating up. Extremely hot weather makes for fun in the sun, but also can affect the health and safety of residents and their pets. The County of Santa Clara asks the community to take measures to stay safe and lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple digit heat scalds Bay Area amid heat advisory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lightning, Rainbow Spotted in Hollister

Dozens of lightning strikes were spotted and reported south of the Bay Area Wednesday evening. Viewer William Justo captured a stunning video of lightning and a rainbow in Hollister. Firefighters were on alert as this type of weather can spark brush fires in an instant. Lightning was also spotted in...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather Day: Heat to push inland temps to triple digits Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a heat advisory set to go into effect Tuesday morning, KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen is declaring a First Alert Weather Day.The Heat Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remains in place until 10 p.m. that evening, Heggen said. The advisory covers interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior Monterey and San Benito counties, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Temperatures will reach well into the 90s, with the Bay Area's warmest spots peaking between 100°-105°. While coastal temperatures will also be a good 10°-15°...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Big section of Vietnamese plaza in San Jose lands Bay Area buyer

SAN JOSE — A big section of the high-profile Vietnam Town commercial center near downtown San Jose has been bought by a real estate investment group from the Bay Area. The investors paid $20 million for a building at 939 Story Road, part of a center of shops, restaurants and offices, documents filed on June 22 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crowd of up to 1 million expected for SF Pride Weekend

(KRON) — The Warriors parade brought hundreds of thousands of people into the city on Monday, but that is only the start of massive celebrations this week. San Francisco Pride Celebration is expected to draw up to a million people into the city over the two days of celebrations. This is potentially the most visitors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

Heat advisory issued for Tuesday amid high temperatures

(BCN) — High temperatures are returning to Bay Area and are expected to peak over the next two days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of the day in many inland areas. The high temperatures are expected to last until Thursday, with the hottest conditions running from Tuesday into […]
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Valley

San Jose airport soars to coronavirus era passenger milestone

SAN JOSE — San Jose International Airport recently soared to a milestone for the coronavirus era: The Silicon Valley aviation hub handled at least one million passengers in a single month for the first time since the outbreak of the deadly bug. Slightly more than 1 million passengers flew...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Backlash expected as San Jose moves forward with new homeless tiny home sites

The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans for four new tiny home sites for homeless residents and an expansion of two other sites. In an 8-2 vote this week, city councilmembers approved the plans that many believe will cause an outcry of concern from the people living in the nearby neighborhoods. The plans are part of the city’s goal to establish 400 new tiny housing units for homeless people that will pull people off the streets and hopefully point them toward permanent housing. According to a recent count, the number of unhoused people in San Jose is up 11% since 2019.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Falling?

People who live in the Bay Area who were scrambling to find affordable homes in April were suddenly locked out of the market when interest rates started to climb. But something had to give and it turned out to be housing prices. Real estate website Zillow said back in April...
SAN JOSE, CA

