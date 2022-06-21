Cooling centers open as a heatwave arrives in the Bay Area.

The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans for four new tiny home sites for homeless residents and an expansion of two other sites. In an 8-2 vote this week, city councilmembers approved the plans that many believe will cause an outcry of concern from the people living in the nearby neighborhoods. The plans are part of the city’s goal to establish 400 new tiny housing units for homeless people that will pull people off the streets and hopefully point them toward permanent housing. According to a recent count, the number of unhoused people in San Jose is up 11% since 2019.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO