ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Former Sullivan deputy indicted, arrested on theft charge

By J.H. Osborne
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE — A now former Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy is charged with theft over $1,000 after allegedly falsifying timesheets over a one-year period, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Cody...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Virginia State Police: Inmate death review is criminal probe

DUFFIELD – The Virginia State Police review of the May death of a Kentucky woman at the Duffield Regional Jail is a criminal investigation. A family member of 43-year-old Sherri D. Cook is disputing some details in the State Police’s Wednesday press release on Cook’s death. State...
DUFFIELD, VA
WJHL

Washington Co. authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee authorities on Thursday say they have no leads in a case that involves a 15-year-old girl missing out of Telford. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ana Estrada Leon was last seen at her home on Sam Aiken Road near 11-E on June 18. Investigators described […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
Johnson City Press

Medical examiner, State Police confirm Duffield jail inmate’s death

DUFFIELD – A Kentucky woman’s death at the Duffield Regional Jail a month ago was an accident, according to a state medical examiner’s report. Roanoke State Medical Examiner’s Office District Administrator Traci Cooper confirmed Wednesday that Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, Whitesburg, died May 20. Cooper declined...
DUFFIELD, VA
elizabethton.com

Butler resident arrested for introducing drugs into a penal facility

On June 21, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested April Patterson, Butler, and charged her with introducing drugs into a penal facility. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 210 Broyles Drive, on a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Patterson and another female. While speaking with Patterson, officers could smell the odor of an intoxicant coming from Patterson’s person. Patterson’s speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. For her safety and the public’s safety, Patterson was arrested for public intoxication.
BUTLER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Sullivan County Sheriff#Tbi
elizabethton.com

Body found in Johnson City identified

On June 18 at approximately 8 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department responded to the area of East State of Franklin Road near Division Street in reference to a deceased female. The area the female was located is nearby a frequented homeless camp, which is near the downtown railroad tracks. The female was later identified as Meghan Carter, 24, from Etowah, Tenn. At this time, there are no indications of any foul play involved in Carter’s death.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wjhl.com

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. Doughboys bounce back, River Riders beaten by Ridge …. Women of the Appy League: Jacqui Reynolds and Bree …. Bucketneers earn No. 2 seed in 2022 TBT West Virginia …. Bruton Smith,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Docs: Kingsport IHOP stabbing suspect has at least 3 pending circuit cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County man recently accused of stabbing two men in a Kingsport IHOP has had his trial delayed for more than two years on multiple violent charges, Sullivan County court records show. In 2020, Sullivan County authorities filed several charges against Aaron Elijah Hopson, 40, including five counts of domestic […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Suspect ID’d, at large in Kingsport food trailer theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities released the identity of a man wanted for the theft of the Curbside Kitchen Inc. food trailer, and asked the public to help track him down Monday. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers are looking for Adam D. Moorefield, 34, of Kingsport. Warrants for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Parents react to abuse allegations against Kingsport special ed teacher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Imagine scrolling through your social media feed or flipping through the television channels only to land upon a news story regarding “possible child abuse” allegations with the photo of a teacher who looks eerily familiar to you. And then it dawns on you that the person in the photo was your […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson County authorities working to ID check fraud suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) requested the public’s help to identify a man accused of fraudulently using business checks. According to a release from authorities, the checks have “Early Bird Cabin, LLC” featured on them. Anyone who comes across that check should contact the JCSO at 423-727-7761. For those […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Body found in Carter County

(WCYB) — Sheriff's deputies in Carter County have launched a death investigation after a body was found Monday afternoon. The body was discovered behind a business in the 2300 block of State Line Road. No foul play is suspected. No other details have been released at this time.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Accident brings out good Samaritans

A crash that occurred on Main Street last week was ruled a medical emergency by Jonesborough Police. On Tues- day, JPD responded to what was reported as a vehicle accident, but while enroute, Police Chief Matt Rice said they were updated that one of the drivers was having a medical issue.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy