Former Sullivan deputy indicted, arrested on theft charge

On June 21, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested April Patterson, Butler, and charged her with introducing drugs into a penal facility. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 210 Broyles Drive, on a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Patterson and another female. While speaking with Patterson, officers could smell the odor of an intoxicant coming from Patterson’s person. Patterson’s speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. For her safety and the public’s safety, Patterson was arrested for public intoxication.

BUTLER, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO