ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG President Expressed Confidence That Kylian Mbappe Would Reject Real Madrid, Extend Deal

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid President Florentino Perez recently spoke with El Chriniguito about the behind-the-scenes details that resulted in Kylian Mbappe opting to remain with Paris Saint-Germain and extend his contract until 2025. Perez stated that the 23-year-old changed his mind ten days before extending his deal with the Ligue 1...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Kylian Mbappe#French#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vinicius Jr ready to extend Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior is ready to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid and reject transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian star ended the campaign in excellent form with the Spanish and European champions after racking up 22 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old is under contract...
SOCCER
SB Nation

UEFA and Supporters Testify At French Senate Hearing

The investigation into the harrowing events that preceded and followed the UEFA Champions League last month is currently underway in the French Senate. Thanks to fan and journalist Daniel Austin, whose work in the immediate aftermath of the final and following up on the issue over the last month has been excellent, we have a clearer picture of what went down on Tuesday morning, and afternoon. His Twitter feed has also been a great resource, with live tweets of the hearings. I recommend following him to keep up with the issue at hand.
UEFA
Yardbarker

PSG President Tips Lionel Messi To Have The Best Season Of His Career

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has backed Lionel Messi to produce his best season ever at the age of 35. After scoring at least 30 goals in 13 straight seasons for Barcelona, Messi netted just 11 times in all competitions during his first year as a PSG player. Messi, who...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Veteran Paris Midfielder Makes a Key Decision on Club Future

Fresh off of completing his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, Danilo Pereira is aiming to stay put at the club, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The report adds that per Pereira’s entourage, the veteran midfielder has been rumored to be on the list of players who the club views as “undesirables.” Still, the Portuguese international has no intention of leaving the club over the summer transfer window.
UEFA
HOLAUSA

Would Gerard Piqué allow Shakira to move to Miami with their kids?

Now that Gerard Piqué and Shakira are living separate lives, Spanish media outlets assure that the Colombian singer and businesswoman is considering moving back to the United States. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player. Although the pair never...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Gianluca Scamacca's rise continues as PSG, Arsenal are linked to Italian striker

In Italian soccer, Gianluca Scamacca is the name of the moment. The 23-year-old Sassuolo striker has attracted interest from several big Italian and European clubs that are looking for a young goal scorer for the next decade. He's definitely one to watch, and Italy coach Roberto Mancini knows it. The coach of the Italian national team is very careful about calling in young players that struggle to find minutes at their respective clubs. Scamacca was one of them, and he was nearly called in for last summer's UEFA Euro 2020. Mancini is now counting on him for the new cycle after Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and included him in the list for recent UEFA Nations League's games. At Sassuolo, he's one of the key players, and the club knows really well that his market value increased last season after scoring 16 goals in 36 matches in the 2021-22 Serie A season. He's got a bright future ahead, but that development starts with what happened at the beginning of his career.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy