PSG President Expressed Confidence That Kylian Mbappe Would Reject Real Madrid, Extend Deal

In Italian soccer, Gianluca Scamacca is the name of the moment. The 23-year-old Sassuolo striker has attracted interest from several big Italian and European clubs that are looking for a young goal scorer for the next decade. He's definitely one to watch, and Italy coach Roberto Mancini knows it. The coach of the Italian national team is very careful about calling in young players that struggle to find minutes at their respective clubs. Scamacca was one of them, and he was nearly called in for last summer's UEFA Euro 2020. Mancini is now counting on him for the new cycle after Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and included him in the list for recent UEFA Nations League's games. At Sassuolo, he's one of the key players, and the club knows really well that his market value increased last season after scoring 16 goals in 36 matches in the 2021-22 Serie A season. He's got a bright future ahead, but that development starts with what happened at the beginning of his career.

