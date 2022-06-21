ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Final arguments unfold in second act of Theranos trial drama

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196txC_0gHu7oii00
Theranos Fraud Trial FILE - Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, stands near his legal team outside Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on March 1, 2022. A jury on Tuesday, June 21 is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the trial of Balwani, the former Theranos officer charged with teaming up with his secret lover, CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to carry out a massive fraud. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File) (Michael Liedtke)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday depicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny”” Balwani as an instrumental accomplice in a fraud hatched by his secret lover, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. In turn, his lawyers depicted him as a loyal soldier who tried to save the blood-testing company.

“Mr. Balwani is not a victim, he is the perpetrator of the fraud,” prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk said near the end of his 3 1/2-hour closing argument before a jury in a San Jose, California, courtroom.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, one of the lawyers representing Balwani, painted Balwani as tireless executive who “put his money where his mouth is" by putting up about $15 million of his own fortune into Theranos between 2009 and 2011 because he believed in Holmes' vision.

In addition to his financial involvement in Theranos, Balwani joined the Palo Alto, California, company as chief operating officer in 2010 while clandestinely living with Holmes.

“Mr. Balwani put his heart and soul into Theranos," Coopersmith said as he began his closing argument. Later, Coopersmith pointed out that Balwani was such an ardent supporter of Holmes and Theranos that he never sold his stake in the company, even though at one point it was worth $500 million. It became worthless when the company collapsed.

The dueling presentations were among the finishing touches on a three-month-old trial that will determine whether Balwani will wind up in the same predicament as Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding Theranos investors in a separate trial that concluded earlier this year.

Coopersmith will continue his closing defense of Balwani on Wednesday and then prosecutors will have a chance to present a rebuttal before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila reads the final instructions sending the jury into its deliberations. The jury in Holmes' trial spent seven days in deliberations before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud.

Holmes, 38, now faces up to 20 years in prison. It is a stunning reversal from the way she was once hailed in Silicon Valley as a technological visionary developing a revolutionary blood-testing technology — one who was worth an estimated $4.5 billion at one point in 2014..

Balwani, 57, is accused of the same Theranos investors as Holmes did from 2010 to 2015, as well as duping patients who entrusted the analysis of their health to a blood-testing technology that didn’t work the way the company had promised from 2013 to 2015. Holmes was acquitted of the charges accusing her of defrauding patients who had their blood tested by Theranos.

Holmes and Balwani began dating around the same time she dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to start Theranos, which later claimed to have discovered a way to test for more than 200 potential health problems with just a few drops of blood. They broke up in 2016 as Theranos collapsed amid revelations of serious flaws in its technology.

In a slide spelling out the criminal charges, the prosecution included a picture of Balwani alongside Holmes with the contents of a July 2015 text he sent to her. “I am responsible for everything at Theranos," Balwani wrote to Holmes. “All have been my decisions too."

Schenk also emphasized Balwani's responsibility for overseeing Theranos' blood-testing laboratory as part of an attempt to prove he endangered patients. In a 2014 text to Holmes, Balwani described the Theranos lab as a “disaster zone" that included a profane description because there were so many problems there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
wjct.org

Duval offers alerts as property fraud increases

With fraud on the rise, Duval County has launched a program to alert homeowners if their properties are at risk. The Duval County Clerk of Courts now operates a Property Fraud Alert system that monitors a personal or business name and notifies the person when a document is recorded under that name. The program is free of charge.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Question looms on Corrine Brown: Can she win?

If Corrine Brown’s political life has a second act, the time for rehearsals is done. The 12-term Jacksonville member of Congress who became a convicted felon has two months to sell herself voters in a new Central Florida district where she’ll be competing against nine other Democrats in an Aug. 23 primary.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
WOKV

Father accused of killing his wife and two children to undergo third psychological evaluation

NASSAU COUNTY — William Broyles, the Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two of his adult children, will undergo a third psychological evaluation. Appearing in court via Zoom Wednesday, Broyles’ attorney, Kate Beddell, requested that the trial be postponed until his latest psychological evaluation is completed. A prior psychologist hired by the defense found Broyles was not competent for prosecution.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
gcaptain.com

St. Johns Ship Building’s New Owners See Opportunity in Jones Act-Compliant Offshore Wind Vessels

Libra Group subsidiary acquires Jones Act shipyard St. Johns Ship Building, seeing the need for Jones Act-compliant vessels to support the nascent U.S. renewables sector. Americraft Marine, a maritime subsidiary of the Libra Group, announced the acquisition of St. Johns Ship Building, a full-service marine facility specializing in constructing and repairing Jones Act-compliant vessels, including those used to service offshore wind turbines.
PALATKA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.22.22: Democrats in disarray

A summer of spotlights for Ron DeSantis. To get a sense of how the 2022 election cycle is going for Democrats, consider this: The Washington Post ran a piece this week from Jacksonville exploring the appeal of Gov. Ron DeSantis. This is the summer of long-form DeSantis profile; we see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Dr. S. Akbar Hasan

Dr. S. Akbar Hasan grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where his father served as dean at the University of Kentucky and his mother worked as a librarian at the university. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained cornea, LASIK and cataract specialist. He came to the First Coast in 2002 and served as the lead cataract and corneal surgeon and director of the Laser Vision Correction Program at the Mayo Clinic for 10 years. He joined Florida Eye Specialists in 2012. His practice's nonprofit arm, Florida Eye Cares, provides eye surgeries and glasses to local residents in need.
LEXINGTON, KY
Jacksonville Daily Record

San Marco Village apartments sold for $20 million

The San Marco Village apartments at 2165 Dunsford Terrace sold June 21 for $20 million. Aventura-based 2166 SMV Holdings LLC bought the property from Sarasota-based San Marco Jacksonville LLC. Four investors — two from Florida, one from Illinois and one from Texas — formed the LLC in April that acquired...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos Ceo#Silicon Valley
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach Commissioners dive into tree protection controversy

'Remember, our canopy’s 37%. We’re never going to be able to maintain it.'. Amelia Island’s trees are beloved by its residents, and problems with protecting those trees will go before the Fernandina Beach City Commission at the Commissioners’ workshop in a couple weeks. The issue drew a number of people to this week’s Commission meeting to press their concerns that real damage is ongoing to the tree canopy.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s new congressional boundaries are expected to favor Republicans. Here’s who’s running

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is taking a closer look at the redrawn congressional districts in North Florida. Political pundits said the new boundaries for Congressional Districts 4 and 5 favor Republicans. And for Jacksonville, it could be the first time in several decades that a Democrat has not been part of the Jacksonville Congressional Delegation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Jacksonville Daily Record

Banks continue to push against credit unions

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. wasted no time seeking a new merger opportunity after its breakup with Jacksonville-based VyStar Credit Union. This time, you can bet it will be seeking a commercial bank partner. Just two hours after the companies’ joint announcement June 15 that they terminated VyStar’s planned acquisition of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy