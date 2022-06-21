Game 69 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Tigers

BOSTON -- Jeter Downs will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Downs is in the Boston lineup, hitting ninth for the Red Sox as they go for a three-game sweep against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.While he'll be taking his first cuts as a Major Leaguer, Downs will not be playing his normal position when he makes his debut. The 23-year-old will be playing third base for Boston, a position he hasn't played at any level of his pro career. Downs has spent most of his time at shortstop (335 games), with 113...
