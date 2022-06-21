ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Game 69 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Tigers

By bryanjoiner
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time to get...

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Keep Winning And Still Can’t Catch The Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were off to a terrible start in 2022 after a bad month of April. In early May, they were 10-19 and sat in last place in a top-heavy American League East division. There looked to be no way out, with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Aaron Judge to the Red Sox makes zero sense

The Red Sox refuse to spend on their own players, and now they're going to shell out $300 million for Aaron Judge? Help me understand how that makes any sense. ESPN floated the possibility on Wednesday, listing the Red Sox among seven suitors for the superstar Yankees slugger, who failed to agree to a contract extension this spring and has seemed determined to make the Bombers regret it every day since with free agency beckoning in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Story's 3-run HR out of Fenway helps Red Sox beat Tigers 5-4

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim, went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season. Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin's first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh. Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jeter Downs in Red Sox lineup, making MLB debut Wednesday night

BOSTON  -- Jeter Downs will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Downs is in the Boston lineup, hitting ninth for the Red Sox as they go for a three-game sweep against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.While he'll be taking his first cuts as a Major Leaguer, Downs will not be playing his normal position when he makes his debut. The 23-year-old will be playing third base for Boston, a position he hasn't played at any level of his pro career. Downs has spent most of his time at shortstop (335 games), with 113...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
NBC Sports

Red Sox prospect update: Who's next to be promoted?

The future of the Boston Red Sox is in good hands with several exciting prospects in the pipeline. Some already are making an impact at the big-league level. Jarren Duran has carved out a role as a leadoff hitter since being called back up to Boston earlier this month. He looks far more comfortable at the plate this time around, slashing .303/.378/.485 through nine games (33 at-bats). The question now is whether the speedy outfielder is part of the Red Sox' long-term plans, or if he's being showcased for a potential trade deadline deal. We lean slightly toward the latter.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran ineligible to travel with Red Sox for Toronto series

The Boston Red Sox won't have Jarren Duran when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays next week. Duran is ineligible to play in Toronto as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. All travelers to Canada are required to be vaccinated, so unvaccinated players cannot travel with their team for series in Toronto.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sweep three-game series from sinking Tigers

Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder and Alex Verdugo drove in two runs apiece and Michael Wacha earned his sixth win of the season as the Boston Red Sox swept a three-game series from the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 6-2 win on Wednesday. Refsnyder went 2-for-4, scored twice and hit a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Betting action trumped one of sports' most reliable reporters, and that will have a lasting impact

With a single tweet, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski conceded defeat in a battle waged long before he even realized there was one. The tweet: “As the Orlando Magic move closer to getting on the clock, Duke’s Paolo Banchero is now looming as a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN.”
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Remain On A Hot Streak After Nightmare Start In 2022

It was a very rocky start for the Boston Red Sox. After reaching the ALCS in 2021, they were 10-19 through their first 29 games of the season and sat in dead last in a top-heavy American League East division. Since then, a lot has changed. Many bright spots emerged,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy