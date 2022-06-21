Game 69 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Tigers

The future of the Boston Red Sox is in good hands with several exciting prospects in the pipeline. Some already are making an impact at the big-league level. Jarren Duran has carved out a role as a leadoff hitter since being called back up to Boston earlier this month. He looks far more comfortable at the plate this time around, slashing .303/.378/.485 through nine games (33 at-bats). The question now is whether the speedy outfielder is part of the Red Sox' long-term plans, or if he's being showcased for a potential trade deadline deal. We lean slightly toward the latter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO