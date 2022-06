Dock employees helped capture a live skunk this morning at Pier 1 at Honolulu Harbor. The skunk was spotted on the dock and stevedores used a fishing net to capture the animal and contained it until agricultural inspectors from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture picked up the animal at about 7:30 a.m. The skunk was determined to be a young male and is being tested for rabies.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO