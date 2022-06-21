ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Commercial airplane catches fire after landing gear collapses at Miami International Airport

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commercial airplane whose landing gear collapsed upon arrival Tuesday at Miami International Airport caught fire, officials said, sending passengers and crew scrambling to get to safety. Airport spokesman Greg Chin told CNN 126 passengers were on board the Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze

Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.Just before 5.40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.The craft quickly caught fire, sending passengers running from the grounded jet, which was inbound from Santo Domingo.Some were filmed hustling away from the wreck, while others stopped to film the crash with their phones.Many were seen hauling away luggage from the burning plane as emergency crews arrived.Three people...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Passenger on Dominican airline flight that burst into flames at Miami Airport reveals the terror onboard as passengers escaped down inflatable slide

Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Miami plane crash - live: Aircraft of 126 crash lands at Florida airport as video captures passengers fleeing

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Read More Yorkshire helicopter crash victims named by policeAborted landing, diversion, a 10-hour delay and a woman in labour: Tui passenger describes ‘flight from hell’Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woesBrexit ‘completely’ to blame for airport chaos, says Ryanair boss – predicting summer-long disruption
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landing Gear#Accident#Aircraft#Cnn#Red Air#Jackson Health System#Wsvn
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What is Red Air, the Dominican airline whose plane crash landed at the Miami airport?

A plane carrying 126 passengers caught fire when its landing gear failed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, leaving passengers fleeing from the aircraft and many observers wondering about the airline that was operating the flight. Red Air is one of the region’s newest airlines. The company, which is based in the Dominican Republic, launched in the fall of 2021 — looking to challenge other cut-rate airlines by offering relatively affordable flights between the US and the Caribbean country. Traveling Lifestyle reported on Tuesday that the company had just added 20 weekly flights to the US as parts of its...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose SIXTEEN calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags found the bag's location

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Airplane carrying 126 people catches fire at Miami International Airport

A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames, injuring three people but killing none of the 126 people on board. Firefighters successfully doused the billowing flames that engulfed RED Air Flight 203 after it...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.Authorities said three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5.30pm when the incident took place.The plane collided with several objects after veering off the runway, including a crane...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

A live streaming webcam captured the moments when a jetliner from Red Air Flight crash-landed and caught fire on a Miami International Airport runway on Tuesday.PTZtv’s Miami Airport Cam showed the plane skidding through the tarmac before coming to stop in the grassy area.First responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen reaching the site of the crash as soon as the plane, carrying 126 passengers, came to a halt. At least seven passengers travelling on the plane from Santo Domingo to Miami were injured in the incident, according to local media reports.In the video shared with CBS...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy