Viral video shows altercation between man and MPD officer during arrest

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.

UVALDE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO