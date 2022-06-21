ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Viral video shows altercation between man and MPD officer during arrest

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Man Allegedly Uses Girlfriend To Lure Ex Into Fight So He Could Murder Her

A Georgia man is accused of using his girlfriend to lure his ex into a fight so that he could murder her. Colvin Lindsey allegedly orchestrated a fight between his current girlfriend Teandra Brox and ex-girlfriend De'ja McCrary. South Fulton Police say that McCary drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on May 25 at the behest of Lindsey, 11 Alive reported over the weekend.
