State Rep. Bee Nguyen wins Democratic primary runoff for Georgia secretary of state, faces GOP incumbent Raffensperger

The Prince George’s County Board of Elections mailed out thousands of incorrect versions of the sample ballots for Maryland’s primary election. The Board of Elections sent out an alert, which stated incorrect sample ballots were sent to about 10,000 of the more than half-million eligible voters in Prince George’s County.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday. Haaland testified before...
Updated safe sleep guidelines for babies published this week by the American Academy of Pediatrics mostly reaffirm recommendations from 2016 on how to prevent sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS. A Maryland doctor wants to highlight some of the new recommendations. “One of the additions to the guidelines is that...
The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents voted to drop SATs and ACTs as an admission requirement at its 12 universities. But that doesn’t mean that prospective students are necessarily off the hook when it comes to the standardized tests for college admissions. Instead, the schools that...
Thousands of people across Northern Virginia are waking up without power and — in many cases — debris to clear, following storms packing powerful punches Wednesday. All summer classes and activities are canceled at Fauquier County Public Schools Thursday. Even though the risk for severe thunderstorms has ended,...
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. UPDATE: Saturday’s show at Carlyle Room has been postponed to July 27. However, the Voices of Classic Soul will still play at the Mayflower Hotel on Thursday. They fronted four of the greatest music groups of all time...
