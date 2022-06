A few of the 2021-22 NHL awards have been handed out and the winners of the remaining major trophies will be revealed on Tuesday night in Tampa Bay. During a one-hour show, the NHL will announce the winners for the following trophies: Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Ted Lindsay Award. The finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year will also be announced with the winner revealed during the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO