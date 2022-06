DASH Convenience and Liquor Store apparently is closed after its liquor license was revoked. This comes after the Missouri Highway Patrol determined the store’s owner, Dashrath Patel, sold Keith Sumner, a minor, alcohol. Troopers say he then drove the wrong way on U.S. 63 and crashed head-on with another car in January. The crash killed Sumner and three other people.

