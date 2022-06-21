ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Former Sullivan deputy indicted, arrested on theft charge

By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE — A now former Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with theft over $1,000 after allegedly falsifying time sheets over a one-year period, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Cody...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police: Inmate death review is criminal probe

DUFFIELD — The Virginia State Police review of the May death of a Kentucky woman at the Duffield Regional Jail is a criminal investigation. A family member of 43-year-old Sherri D. Cook is disputing some details in the VSP’s Wednesday press release on Cook’s death. State Police...
DUFFIELD, VA
WJHL

Washington Co. authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee authorities on Thursday say they have no leads in a case that involves a 15-year-old girl missing out of Telford. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ana Estrada Leon was last seen at her home on Sam Aiken Road near 11-E on June 18. Investigators described […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
tn.gov

Sullivan County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A Sullivan County woman is charged in connection with allegedly reporting false information so she could enroll in the state’s managed care health insurance program. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in cooperation with the Bristol Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, today announced...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Medical examiner, State Police confirm Duffield jail inmate’s death

DUFFIELD — A Kentucky woman’s death at the Duffield Regional Jail a month ago was an accident, according to a state medical examiner’s report. Roanoke State Medical Examiner’s Office District Administrator Traci Cooper confirmed on Wednesday that Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, Whitesburg, died on May 20.
DUFFIELD, VA
elizabethton.com

Butler resident arrested for introducing drugs into a penal facility

On June 21, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested April Patterson, Butler, and charged her with introducing drugs into a penal facility. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 210 Broyles Drive, on a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Patterson and another female. While speaking with Patterson, officers could smell the odor of an intoxicant coming from Patterson’s person. Patterson’s speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. For her safety and the public’s safety, Patterson was arrested for public intoxication.
BUTLER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Sullivan County Sheriff#Tbi
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Body found in Johnson City identified

On June 18 at approximately 8 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department responded to the area of East State of Franklin Road near Division Street in reference to a deceased female. The area the female was located is nearby a frequented homeless camp, which is near the downtown railroad tracks. The female was later identified as Meghan Carter, 24, from Etowah, Tenn. At this time, there are no indications of any foul play involved in Carter’s death.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. Doughboys bounce back, River Riders beaten by Ridge …. Women of the Appy League: Jacqui Reynolds and Bree …. Bucketneers earn No. 2 seed in 2022 TBT West Virginia …. Bruton Smith,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Parents react to abuse allegations against Kingsport special ed teacher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Imagine scrolling through your social media feed or flipping through the television channels only to land upon a news story regarding “possible child abuse” allegations with the photo of a teacher who looks eerily familiar to you. And then it dawns on you that the person in the photo was your […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Surveillance Video for Hawkins Co. Kitty

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. As of Tuesday morning, 9,133 children were in the …. TN DCS: ‘The need for foster homes is critical,’ …. Downtown loan program aims to help small businesses …. Birthplace of Country Music Museum unveils a new …. VSP:...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Body found in Carter County

(WCYB) — Sheriff's deputies in Carter County have launched a death investigation after a body was found Monday afternoon. The body was discovered behind a business in the 2300 block of State Line Road. No foul play is suspected. No other details have been released at this time.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Missing Greeneville woman found safe

A 65-year-old woman reported missing out of Greeneville, Tennessee has been found safe. According to the Greeneville Police Department, Lynne Albechara was reported missing Sunday night at around 10 PM. GPD along with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for the woman. Thanks to a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Authorities Discovery Body Of Kingsport Man Near Boat Ramp, And Single Passenger Vessel

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a Kingsport man’s body found next to a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp Wednesday evening. Officials say the man was face down in the water, upstream from an unoccupied aluminum boat. The boat, the so far unidentified man was found near did not appear to have been in a collision. The official says the victim was not wearing a life jacket and the body is being sent for an autopsy.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy