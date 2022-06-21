ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUI suspect in weekend San Francisco Muni collision facing multiple charges

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed the driver arrested in Saturday morning's crash into a Muni bus that injured six people is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence. A speeding SUV slammed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning at around...

L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in DUI Crash on Highway 80 [San Francisco, CA]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 22, 2022) – A 22-year-old Antioch man died and several people sustained injuries after a DUI crash on Highway 80. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Park District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the MUNI Forest Hill Station regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the train left the station headed to the Castro MUNI Station. Officers responded to the Castro Station where they located two victims on a MUNI train.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Mateo Man Arrested on Suspected Drug, Gun Charges

A 32-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a driver possibly passed out in his car. Officers arrived at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Crescent Avenue around 10:20 a.m. and found a conscious man, identified as Hunter Parker, the San Mateo Police Department said.
SAN MATEO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Rafael PD issues update on homicide investigation

Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deaf father killed while biking with his kids in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Officers recover fentanyl, narcotics from arrested suspect in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect last Saturday who was in possession of fentanyl, the San Francisco Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning. The unidentified subject appeared to be holding fentanyl in “plain view” near 7th Street and Minna Street in the SoMa neighborhood. After a search of the suspect, officers recovered 279 grams […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking for help in finding a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man bicycling with his children in the city's downtown last week.According to officers, the hit-and-run took place at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.Officers said the victim, identified as Dmitry Putilov, was attempting to cross the intersection with his two children when a driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck Putilov. The driver did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound towards Interstate 980.Putilov was taken to the hospital,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train halts service at Castro; search on for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Shooting on Muni Train in San Francisco

One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. between the Forest Hill and Castro stations, San Francisco police Officer Kathryn Winters said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Hayward

Originally published as a City of Hayward press release:. “HAYWARD, Calif., On Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, Hayward PD officers responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 27000 block of Whitman St. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA

