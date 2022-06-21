ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 acre fire in San Mateo County forces evacuation orders, over 13,000 without power

By Ricardo Tovar
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire CZU said a 20-acre fire on Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive is forcing evacuation orders.

PG&E said that over 13,257 customers are currently without power and restoration time is estimated for 7:15 p.m.

Structures are threatened in the area and Canada College is being used as a shelter for evacuees.

Cal Fire said the attack is looking good and win conditions are minimal.

Units from Cal Fire BEU and other local firefighters are being sent out. To keep up with evacuation orders, click here .

This is a developing story.

