Meta And Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Body, Without Apple

It is undeniable that the world is in the digital age — a period where information can be accessed via computing technology. Technology is moving at a rapid pace, and people are eager to embrace it. In 2021 the number of smartphone users exceeded 6 billion. More than 5 billion people use the internet and 4.65 billion are on social media. All these categories have grown by more than 10% since 2018 and are expected to continue rising in the years to come.

