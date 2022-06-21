ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Meta And Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Body, Without Apple

By Katie Paul
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants racing to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster development of industry standards that would make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible with each other. Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include many of the biggest companies working in...

www.ibtimes.com

stpetecatalyst.com

Local startup launches NFTs based on gaming

A Tampa-based non-fungible token (NFT) startup, CollectCoin, is launching its first project following the NFT.NYC 2022 conference that runs through Thursday in New York. According to co-founder Emily Julian, CollectCoin’s first offering – Cryptic Genie Society (CGS) – provides real-world value by combining its NFT art collection with a 3D game. The startup also offers its members various prizes, a party and a raffle where one winner can choose between $50,000 or a trip for two around the world. Keeping with the game’s theme, Julian said the global adventure represents a magic carpet ride.
TAMPA, FL
coinquora.com

eBay Acquires NFT Marketplace KnowOrigin To Enhance Web3 Experience

EBay acquires NFT marketplace KnowOrigin on Wednesday. This acquisition is believed to enhance the e-commerce firm’s vision of integrating web3 technology into its system. The acquisition amount is undisclosed. The international e-commerce platform eBay announced that it acquired NFT marketplace KnowOrigin on June 22 to breakthrough into a new...
BUSINESS
#Tech#Metaverse#Web3 Technology#Niantic#Sandbox#Decentraland
SFGate

This Adobe training bundle is perfect for branching out into the digital design world

StackCommerce (StackCommerce) There's a huge market for people who dabble behind the backlit keys for more than just a hobby, and you've always wanted to throw your hat in that ring, especially since it's something you can do from home . If you're looking to not only give a new skill a shot but also try a new career path, The 2022 Premier Adobe XD UI/UX Design Bundle is definitely something to look into.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Customer Service Firm Glia Buys Chatbot Platform Finn AI

Digital customer service firm Glia has acquired Finn AI, a chatbot platform for banks and credit unions, the company announced Thursday (June 23). This will help to mainstream virtual assistants to financial services, making the artificial intelligence (AI) solutions integral to Glia’s digital customer service platform, per the press release.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Common Mistakes Made by Developers While Redesigning

Most developers, the naive ones at least, skip straight to writing code when they are presented with a problem. The love of writing code or the eagerness to solve the problem takes over, perhaps a little too much. A good design is something a developer should consider while solving problems....
SOFTWARE
Digiday

On the French Riviera, ad tech braces for a correction

The great ad tech rebundling is here. Well, it is if the smoke signals coming from the Riviera are anything to go on. Execs there can’t seem to stop talking about the issue it seems. “We are seeing the signs of the current and near-future haves and have-nots, those...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Visium Technologies Expects To Augment And Complement Existing Cybersecurity Solutions

It is undeniable that the world is in the digital age — a period where information can be accessed via computing technology. Technology is moving at a rapid pace, and people are eager to embrace it. In 2021 the number of smartphone users exceeded 6 billion. More than 5 billion people use the internet and 4.65 billion are on social media. All these categories have grown by more than 10% since 2018 and are expected to continue rising in the years to come.
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Best 3D Printer Of 2022: Sermoon V1 Pro 3D Printer

One of the most innovative technological developments in the last decade, the 3D printer has changed how people use printers forever. While traditional printers can only print images, 3D printers enable people to easily turn concepts from a computer into 3D models. When 3D printers first came out, designers used...
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

A ‘very ambitious’ $100M Metaverse R&D hub is being built in Melbourne

Thailand-based metaverse startup Translucia Global Innovation has partnered with the Australian software development firm Two Bulls and set aside an initial budget of $100 million to build a Metaverse Research and Development Center (MRDC) in Melbourne. Translucia is a subsidiary of art and entertainment company T&B Media Global, which in...
TECHNOLOGY
coinquora.com

Origin Protocol Launches NFT Marketplace Builder To Combat Scams

Origin launches the NFT marketplace builder ‘Collection’ to combat NFT-related cybercrimes. Collection will be hosted in Origin’s flagship product Origin Story. Origin community members will have the added benefit of being rewarded. To combat NFT-related scams, Ethereum-based network Origin Protocol launches a new feature on its flagship...
INTERNET
International Business Times

Toyota, Suzuki Take Hybrid Route In India For Local, Global Markets

Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp on Friday said they would begin production of hybrid vehicles in India, a category that Toyota has said is currently best suited to such markets. A Toyota plant in southern India would in August begin building a hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) developed...
CARS
Gadget Flow

The Plutus Poker Chips Set redefines functional art, blending utility & appearance

Play with a piece of art when you have The Plutus Poker Chips Set. Redefining the idea of functional art, this set of poker chips and accessories includes a tabletop, card guards, and playing cards. Moreover, it also offers a 3-in-1 button, which includes big and small blinds and dealer. Showcasing how functionality and appearance coexist, the Plutus collection offers a combination of both playability and taste. From a brand that seeks to exceed itself, surpass mediocrity, and build greatness, the entire set incorporates carefully refined detail. Designed to enhance user experience, the series has a galaxy-themed design and mimics the mysteriousness and enchantment of the galaxy. Moreover, paying tribute to ancient wisdom, it’s encased in an exquisitely crafted wooden box with a subtle yet elegant design. Overall, this harmonizes with any home style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

