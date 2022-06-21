ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane society sees increase in animal surrenders as pet owners feel inflation’s squeeze

By Samie Solina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society is seeing an unprecedented number of animal surrenders and soaring need for its pet food bank ― in a situation the nonprofit worries will only get worse as costs continue to rise. “We’ve seen a trend recently, there’s just an increased...

