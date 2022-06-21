Governor Beshear denounces Fischer punch

Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Comfort Suites Airport Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. Brandt Niehaus, President of Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. was the Broker in the transaction. The 81-room hotel is located in close proximity to the Muhammad Ali International Airport. The airport market has historically been one of the stronger markets in the area. The asset was sold to a buyer with several Choice hotels who will use a third-party management company to operate this Comfort Suites.

