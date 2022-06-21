ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Governor Beshear denounces Fischer punch

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe program is continuing to expand, bringing books to families in more zip codes in the Louisville area. Gov....

www.wave3.com

Comments / 3

Arthur Garner
2d ago

I'm so glad that they caught the culprit that punched the Mayor, now lock him up, no home incarceration, this guy deserves all the times that this crime offers! I'm appalled that someone would take it upon themselves to STOOP that low! lock 🔐 him up!

Reply(2)
5
Related
Wave 3

Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has made his first appearance before a judge. Antwon Maurice Brown, 30, of Louisville was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police on a charge of misdemeanor assault charge. Bond for Brown was lowered from the $25,000 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I am surprised': Bond lowered for Louisville mayor assault suspect, attorneys weigh in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is weighing in on the case of Antwon Brown, the man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live over the weekend. A day after Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested Brown on a 4th degree assault charge, Brown appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning. And during the arraignment hearing, he had his cash bond lowered from $25,000 to $5,000 -- cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Bullitt County jailer-elect accused of terroristic threatening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican primary winner in the Bullitt County jailer’s race who ran on a campaign to restore the jail’s image now faces legal troubles of his own. Bryan Whittaker has been charged with making terroristic threats on April 13, according to court documents. Documents...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Politics State#Politics Governor
Wave 3

Imagination Library of Louisville expands again

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. National ‘ASK’ Day provides opportunity to ask questions on gun safety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Multiple times there have been cases of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville authorities credit social media for helping catch illegal dumper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media tips helped Louisville authorities nab an illegal dumper. Solid Waste Enforcement cameras caught someone dumping tires on Parthenia Avenue earlier this month. That's in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. Thanks to tips from the community, the agency found the truck and impounded it. The dumper now...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Louisville’s airport ready for busy Fourth of July

Louisville man charged after 2 dogs left inside hot car die. One man has been arrested after being accused of leaving two dogs inside a hot car in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Home Ownership | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 11...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hotelnewsresource.com

Huff, Niehaus Closes Sale of the Comfort Suites Airport Louisville

Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Comfort Suites Airport Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. Brandt Niehaus, President of Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. was the Broker in the transaction. The 81-room hotel is located in close proximity to the Muhammad Ali International Airport. The airport market has historically been one of the stronger markets in the area. The asset was sold to a buyer with several Choice hotels who will use a third-party management company to operate this Comfort Suites.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Public given chance to sound off on Louisville's plans for Preston Corridor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live along the Preston Highway corridor had a chance to ask questions about the future plans for the area on Thursday. Louisville's Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability scheduled three opportunities on Thursday for people to talk to the team behind the expansion plans, as well as look at proposed renderings and provide their feedback.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Public provides feedback on Preston Corridor Plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Communities in Jefferson County were able to provide comments and concerns on a project looking to expand a roadway stretching from River Road to the southern edge of the county. The Preston Corridor Plan was created to allow future growth and redevelopment of Preston Street and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayor announces ‘Safe Summer Bash’ funding for community programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds for youth-focused programs throughout the city this summer. On Tuesday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined representatives with the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Louisville Parks and Recreation to announce 50 recipients of city funded grants.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy