ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Linger’s calendar marked for June 11th for more than one reason

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 11th is an important date for Buckhannon’s Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger, and now for more reasons than one. After a win just ten days ago, Linger is now 13-5-3 in his professional boxing career. Being from North Central West Virginia, his boxing roots lie in an...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have six straight wins under their belts after Thursday’s victory over Frederick in the series opener. The Keys took a 4-0 lead before giving up three Black Bears runs in the bottom of the fourth. Frederick added two more to lead 6-3 in the fifth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Remaining performances for Fairmont State musical cancelled

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remaining “Matilda The Musical” performances by the Fairmont State University Town & Gown Players scheduled to take place Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26 have been indefinitely cancelled. The performances have been cancelled in observance of the University’s COVID-19 protocols. “Regrettably,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Davis Health System kicks off their 100 miles in 100 days challenge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Health System kicked off 100 Miles in 100 Days challenge. Every year, Davis Health System challenged residents to walk 100 miles in 100 days. Physician and Community Liaison Chad Ware said this began as one way to push people outside and get moving. “It gives...
DAVIS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Sports
WDTV

Doug Goodwin era begins for Morgantown girls’ basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Doug Goodwin is Morgantown girls’ basketball’s new head guy in charge, but he isn’t new. Goodwin has been working with the Mohigans in some capacity since 2004 and has worked under three coaches - Allan Collins, Adam Henkins and Jason White. All three taught him how to eventually lead this program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown’s Jamison named PBR Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Aaron Jamison is not just one of the best, he’s the best. Jamison was named the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Player of the Year after his junior season, a season where he put up the numbers to earn an honor of this nature. The outfielder batted .396 on the year (8 2B, 5 3B, 14 HR) with 44 RBI and six stolen bases.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Wheeler
WDTV

14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout hosts teams across state classifications

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd hosted the 14th Annual Flying Eagle Shootout throughout the day Tuesday, hosting ten teams from across the North Central West Virginia area. Tygarts Valley (A), Tyler Consolidated (A), Lewis County (AAA), Lincoln (AAA), Fairmont Senior (AAA), Grafton (AAA), Bridgeport (AAAA) and University’s A...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The history that built West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Our past is somewhat like building blocks for our future and West Virginia has quite the foundation built. The rolling mountains are filled with more than a century and a half of historic events that made the gold and blue beauty that we know and love.    Betsy Sweeny is the director of Heritage Programming […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield

Robin M. “Mama Dukes” Cox Satterfield, 66, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on December 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruth Cox. She was married to Frederick “Red Fred” Satterfield, Sr. on October 3, 1980, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2015. Surviving are three sons, Freddie Satterfield and his significant other Mindy Johnson of Clarksburg; Trinity Satterfield of Clarksburg and Kelien “KK” Satterfield and his significant other Katie Osborne of Fairmont; two daughters, Nikita Martin and her husband Scott of Clarksburg and Serina Satterfield and her significant other Charles Sandy of Stonewood; 11 grandchildren, Phoenix, Jaris, Amiliya, Serenitee, Zhane, Hesper, Tiffany, Solomon, Zaiden, Skilor and Arianna; two great grandchildren, Junior and Savion; one brother, Michael Cox and his wife Penny of Columbus, OH; several nieces and nephews; one brother in law, Arlie Satterfield of Lost Creek; one sister, Jeannie Satterfield-Smith; and her special friend, Tanya Evans. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, Millie Merchant. Mrs. Satterfield was formerly employed as a Clerk at Kroger. She enjoyed watching court shows on television and playing jokes on her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Special thank you to the nursing staff at Bridgeport Health Care, especially Amy and Kayla. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Josh Sowards officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Satterfield will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Boxing#Big Ones#Combat
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

New mural unveiled at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, a new mural was unveiled at Palatine Park in Fairmont.   The mural was painted by Fairmont State Professor Joel Dugan and designed by his wife Lyndsey Dugan.   It was unveiled to celebrate the Sounds Good Festival which showcases regional music and artists. The creator of the festival, […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

New marijuana dispensary to open in Morgantown area

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Another medical marijuana dispensary will be opening in West Virginia, this time in Granville’s University Town Center. Trulieve opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in West Virginia in 2021 and operates in 10 other states. Heather Peairs, a West Virginia local and manager of the West Virginia and Pennsylvania areas for Trulieve, […]
GRANVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two days of peace and music at Back Home Festival

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Regular music festival goers usually have a lot to put up with. Huge crowds, few camping spaces and outrageous ticket prices are par for the course—but none of that will be true in Wetzel County this weekend. Organizers of the Back Home Festival describe it as a professional-quality festival with […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Papa Joe’s Famous Meats

MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) – Driving through Farmington, people could recognize the iconic and giant Papa Joe’s Famous Meats sign, now, it has a new home. Papa Joe’s Famous Meats moved its sign to Monongah in Marion County and also re-established its restaurant there on June 20 as a takeout restaurant and deli. Papa Joe’s Famous […]
MONONGAH, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, June 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses retirement red zone. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy