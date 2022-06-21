Pair of wildfires prompt evacuation orders in San Mateo County as heat wave bakes Bay Area

Containment of the Edgewood fire burning in Northern California’s San Mateo County rose to 90 percent on June 23, according to the Cal Fire Santa Cruz unit. This footage of the blaze was filmed by Twitter user @iceboy505, who said it was taken in Woodside, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday afternoon but were lifted on Tuesday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Credit: @iceboy505 via Storyful.
CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An
SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
The Latest – Thursday, June 23: 9:51 p.m. All evacuation orders and warnings have been rescinded. 8:11 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire burned 26 acres, and crews have the fire 80% contained. Original story below: VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation […]
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were ordered for a brush fire that burned 110 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The evacuation orders were eventually downgraded to evacuation warnings and later canceled. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Evacuations warnings were issued for […]
Moonsoonal moisture is on its way over California this week, which will bring the possibility of some light rain, and also, more ominously, lightning in some already fire-prone areas. Everyone here will recall the apocalyptic summer of 2020, when lightning-sparked wildfires consumed huge swaths of our region — all of...
It’s the summer solstice, the longest day of the year with nearly 15 hours of sunlight, and much of the Bay Area had its hottest day since September 2020. San Francisco had a high temperature of at least 92 degrees, Concord got up to 97 degrees, in Santa Rosa it was 101 degrees, and KGO’s Drew Tuma tells us that in San Jose it was 102. [SFGate]
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Bay Area today. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in place from 10:00 this morning until 10:00 tonight. Forecasters say daytime highs for the inland Bay Area valleys will range anywhere from the low 90s to 105-degrees. The northeast winds are also raising fire concerns in the area and a Spare the Air Alert for smog has also been issued.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
REDWOOD CITY – A 20-acre brush fire prompted evacuation orders and injured a firefighter as it grew to seven alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.Around 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the evacuation orders had been downgraded to warnings and "all warnings are lifted." The fire was 5% contained.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. The first fire, known as the Colton Fire, was contained after burning several acres.Meanwhile, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size,...
A heat wave could make for a balmy start to summer for much of Northern California, causing the Bay Area’s air quality to fall to unhealthy levels as temperatures soar into the 90s and 100s for much of the region. A Spare the Air alert was issued for Tuesday...
With the 4th of July getting closer, another Sonoma County city is hosting a fireworks turn-in event. Petaluma will host their event this Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot on North McDowell Boulevard. Petaluma residents may turn in any fireworks they may have from previous years with no questions asked. Petaluma has a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY on the use of ALL fireworks, including those previously considered legal. The threat of wildfires, exceedingly dry conditions, high winds, and historic drought, plus the dangers of illegal fireworks, present too great a risk to the community. Violations are subject to fines of $1,000 or more.
There's so much to do around the Bay Area this summer! Here are our picks for some summertime fun this weekend. SF Pride takes pride of place this week, naturally, but there are selections for East Bay and South Bay play, too, plus options for music lovers and for those who'd rather escape the crowds for some stargazing away from the urban light pollution.
CONCORD, Calif. - A whole lot of water was being wasted in Concord. Gushing water was flooding the streets at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive after a water main broke Wednesday night. Crews were still busy trying to quell the leak on Thursday morning. No timeline was given as to...
OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
