Pair of wildfires prompt evacuation orders in San Mateo County as heat wave bakes Bay Area

With the 4th of July getting closer, another Sonoma County city is hosting a fireworks turn-in event. Petaluma will host their event this Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot on North McDowell Boulevard. Petaluma residents may turn in any fireworks they may have from previous years with no questions asked. Petaluma has a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY on the use of ALL fireworks, including those previously considered legal. The threat of wildfires, exceedingly dry conditions, high winds, and historic drought, plus the dangers of illegal fireworks, present too great a risk to the community. Violations are subject to fines of $1,000 or more.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO