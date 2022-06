If you're searching for the answer to the June 27 (373) Wordle, you're in the right place. I fell into an old trap again today, telling myself the solution couldn't possibly be that word because it came to mind too quickly for it to be used in a puzzle game. Nobody told me that the trickiest part of guessing in Wordle would be all the times I second-guessed myself.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO