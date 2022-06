With assurances that the tower would be built to look like a tree, and with assurances from city staff that other alternatives near the Palm Harbor Golf Club were not viable, the Palm Coast City Council on June 21 voted to allow Diamond Towers V LLC to proceed with the next steps toward building a communications tower on city-owned land at a utility pump station off Clubhouse Drive. A second tower is also planned southwest of the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Royal Palms Parkway.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO