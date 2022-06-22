ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood

By rwturner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away...

Jackie Wheat, 85, of Early

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.
EARLY, TX
Kelli Dawn Wills, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Kelli Dawn Wills, 49 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Luna Maya Ribbon Cutting Held

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Luna Maya on Thursday, June 23. They are located at 406 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Luna Maya is a baby and children’s boutique offering everything from clothing to swaddles, diaper bags, and much more. Luna Maya is currently operating as a booth in Shaw’s Marketplace and was established in 2020 by Rachel Howell.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gordon L. Copeland, 71, of Novice

Gordon Copeland, also called husband, dad, brother, grandad, uncle, Torchy and Cods, left this life behind him on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence in Novice. He was 71 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Stevens Funeral Home...
NOVICE, TX
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Zephyr Grad Named Fire Chief in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – The City of Sweetwater announced Wednesday that Dewey Coy has accepted the position of Chief of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Chief Dewey Coy began his career in 1989 with the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in Zephyr, Texas. In 1998, Chief Coy joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Arkansas where he earned the rank of Battalion Chief. In December 2020, Chief Coy retired after 22 years of service.
SWEETWATER, TX
Shaw’s Backyard to Open Saturday

Shaw’s Marketplace, in downtown Brownwood, has announced through their social media that Shaw’s Backyard will officially open this Saturday, June 25th. They invite everyone to come stroll around The Brownwood Artisan Market, grab some coffee or lunch and enjoy being outside with friends and family. They have multiple lounge areas, yard games and misters to keep you cool on these hot summer afternoons. Shaw’s Backyard will be open during Shaw’s Marketplace hours with the exception of special events. The location is 508 North Center Avenue.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jennifer Hudson, 49, of Brady

Jennifer Hudson, 49 of Brady, Texas, passed away Wednesday. The family will receive friends this Sunday, June 26, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm prior to the 3:00 pm service at Redeemer Church, 801 San Angelo Highway, Brady, Texas. Services are under the direction of Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
BRADY, TX
Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, June 28, at City Hall, beginning at 9:00 am. The meeting agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire

At about 9:00 pm Wednesday night, the Brownwood Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408, in south Brownwood. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. There was nobody at home at the time, however, some pets perished in the fire. There were no injuries to fire personnel. Residents of three other apartments were displaced due to smoke. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Bangs City Council to Hold Special Meeting June 29 – Agenda Posted

The City of Bangs City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 pm at 109 1st Street, which is City Hall. The agenda is below. 5. CITIZEN PRESENTATIONS – The council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers should sign in and indicate the subject on which they wish to address. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes. The council cannot respond to matters not listed on the agenda.
BANGS, TX
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday – Agenda Posted

Brown County Commissioners Court has scheduled a meeting for Monday, June 27, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Temple father, 1-year-old daughter dead after fiery crash: Police

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A fatal single-vehicle crash in Mills County has killed a Temple father and his one-year-old daughter, police said. At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to US 84 near Goldthwaite on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Luis Miguel...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
Brown and Area Counties Under Heat Advisory Friday

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY…. * WHAT…Temperatures of 103 degrees or higher expected. * WHERE…Big Country, Concho Valley, and northwest Hill Country. * WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur....
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brown County Sheriff’s Report

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22. On Tuesday, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at the Law Enforcement Center. A man reported stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief. The suspect is the brother of the complainant.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

